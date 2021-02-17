ADVISORY -FLASH-3239-USA-BIDEN/

U.S. President Joe Biden meets labor leaders
Start: 17 Feb 2021 21:39 GMT
End: 17 Feb 2021 21:41 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with labor leaders to discuss the American Rescue Plan and to get input on the President’s infrastructure plan.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com