ADVISORY -FLASH-3011-MYANMAR-POLITICS/PROTEST-YANGON

Myanmar drivers stop traffic to block army vehicles

Start: 17 Feb 2021 04:17 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2021 04:18 GMT

YANGON, MYANMAR - Motorists respond to a "broken-down car campaign" spreading on social media, stopping their supposedly stalled cars on streets to block them to police and military trucks.

Myanmar

