ADVISORY --FLASH--3001-MYANMAR-POLITICS/PROTEST-SHOOTING

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in southern Myanmar
Start: 17 Feb 2021 07:40 GMT
End: 17 Feb 2021 07:48 GMT
MYAUNGMYA, MYANMAR - Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in southern Myanmar township.
Restrictions:
Broadcasters: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY AYEYARWADDY TIMES
Digital: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY AYEYARWADDY TIMES
Source: AYEYARWADDY TIMES
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Myanmar
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com