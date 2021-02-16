ADVISORY SPAIN-RIGHTS/RAPPER-ARREST

Police arrives to arrest Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel

LLEIDA - Police arrives to arrest Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel on charges including insulting the monarchy and praising terrorist groups. Hasel has barricaded himself inside a university of Lleida to draw attention to his case as he waits for police to arrive.

