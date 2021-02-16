ADVISORY SPAIN-RIGHTS/RAPPER-ARREST

Police arrives to arrest Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel
Start: 16 Feb 2021 07:30 GMT
End: 16 Feb 2021 07:31 GMT
LLEIDA - Police arrives to arrest Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel on charges including insulting the monarchy and praising terrorist groups. Hasel has barricaded himself inside a university of Lleida to draw attention to his case as he waits for police to arrive.
