ADVISORY TRADE-WTO/--DELAYED

WTO members choose Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as new chief

Start: 15 Feb 2021 18:22 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2021 19:22 GMT

GENEVA - Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell hold virtual briefing after the WTO General Council meet and select Nigeria's candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new director-general of the organization.

