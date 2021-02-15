ADVISORY TRADE-WTO/--DELAYED

WTO members choose Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as new chief
Start: 15 Feb 2021 18:22 GMT
End: 15 Feb 2021 19:22 GMT
GENEVA - Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell hold virtual briefing after the WTO General Council meet and select Nigeria's candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new director-general of the organization.
SCHEDULE
1400GMT General Council meeting starts (NO ACCESS)
1823GMT Virtual news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: WTO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com