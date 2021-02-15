ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

Russian cargo craft launches to ISS

Start: 15 Feb 2021 04:26 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2021 04:48 GMT

BAIKONUR - The Progress 77 cargo ship launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station.

