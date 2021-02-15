ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

South Africa's former president Zuma due at corruption inquiry

Start: 15 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear at a state corruption inquiry to answer questions about alleged wrongdoing during his scandal-plagued nine years in power. Zuma has previously refused to give testimony.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com