ADVISORY NATO-DEFENCE/

NATO's Stoltenberg newser ahead of defence ministers meeting
Start: 15 Feb 2021 13:45 GMT
End: 15 Feb 2021 14:45 GMT
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a video conference of NATO defence ministers on February 17/18.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: NATO TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com