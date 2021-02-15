ADVISORY NATO-DEFENCE/

NATO's Stoltenberg newser ahead of defence ministers meeting

Start: 15 Feb 2021 13:45 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2021 14:45 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a video conference of NATO defence ministers on February 17/18.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com