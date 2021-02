Myanmar's detained Suu Kyi remanded to Wednesday; protesters gather

Start: 15 Feb 2021 06:44 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2021 06:46 GMT

NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR - Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer arriving at court and giving interview to media.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: OBTAINED BY REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Myanmar

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/BURMESE/MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com