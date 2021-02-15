ADVISORY ARGENTINA-MENEM/BURIAL

Former Argentine President Menem is laid to rest in capital

Start: 15 Feb 2021 19:24 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2021 20:24 GMT

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – Former Argentine President Carlos Menem is buried in the capital's Islamic cemetery.

SCHEDULE:

1945GMT APPROX - Procession expected to arrive

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Argentina

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com