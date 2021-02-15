ADVISORY ARGENTINA-MENEM/BURIAL

Former Argentine President Menem is laid to rest in capital
Start: 15 Feb 2021 19:24 GMT
End: 15 Feb 2021 20:24 GMT
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – Former Argentine President Carlos Menem is buried in the capital's Islamic cemetery.
SCHEDULE:
1945GMT APPROX - Procession expected to arrive
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Argentina
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com