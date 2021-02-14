Victory elusive for both sides, as Bordeaux and Marseille fail to find the net

Bordeaux were held to 0-0 draw by Marseille down on Sunday at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Bordeaux were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Brest. Marseille lost 2-0 in the last match they played against PSG. As things stand, Bordeaux and Marseille currently occupy 11th and 9th spots in the table, with 33 points and 34 points respectively after 25 matches.

For Bordeaux, Mehdi Zerkane, Nicolas De Preville, Tom Lacoux and Samuel Kalu came on for Florian Thauvin, Mickael Cuisance and Valere Germain, while Marseille brought on Lucas Perrin, Olivier Ntcham and Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Mbacke Dieng to replace Florian Thauvin, Mickael Cuisance and Valere Germain.

The referee booked Yacine Adli from Bordeaux. Marseille had the worst of it though, with Valentin Rongier seeing yellow, and Leonardo Balerdi and Dario Benedetto then sent off with a red.

Next up, Bordeaux are away to Nimes, whilst Marseille will travel to face Nantes.