Points secure for Strasburg, following a hard fought win

Strasburg's 2-1 win over Metz on Sunday, was hard fought at the Stade Saint Symphorien. Both Metz and Strasburg came from defeats in their previous league games. Metz were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to St Etienne. Strasburg lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Lyon. Following today's result, Metz are in 7th place on the table and has 35 points while Strasburg sit in 16th with 28 points after 25 matches.

Metz started the first half well, beginning with a goal from Thomas Delaine, 17 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Adrien Thomasson in the 33rd minute brought Strasburg level. The score at half time was 1-1.

Strasburg continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Adrien Thomasson opening the scoring, 84 minutes in to hand victory to the visitors.

For Metz, Warren Tchimbembe, Youssef Maziz and Aaron Leya Iseka came on for Dimitri Lienard, while Strasburg replaced Jeanricner Bellegarde with Dimitri Lienard.

There were bookings for Thomas Delaine and Kiki from Metz and Ibrahima Sissoko for Strasburg.

Metz will next play Nice away, with Strasburg facing Angers at home.