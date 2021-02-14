Points secure for St Etienne, following a hard fought win

St Etienne enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Rennes at the Roazhon Park on Sunday. Rennes wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Lens in their previous match. St Etienne were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Metz. As it stands, Rennes are in 5th place, with 38 points from 25 matches, while St Etienne sit in 15th, with 29 points from 25.

St Etienne started the game well, following Denis Bouanga opening the scoring, 27 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-0.

St Etienne continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Arnaud Nordin, 71 minutes in to hand victory to the visitors.

For Rennes, Steven Nzonzi, Yann Gboho, Adrien Hunou and Faitout Maouassa came on for Adil Aouchiche, Wahbi Khazri, Yvan Neyou and Denis Bouanga, while St Etienne replaced Arnaud Nordin, Charles Abi, Zaydou Youssouf and Aimen Moueffek with Adil Aouchiche, Wahbi Khazri, Yvan Neyou and Denis Bouanga.

There were bookings for Jeremy Doku, Damien Da Silva, Sehrou Guirassy, Nayef Aguerd and Hamari Traore from Rennes and Mathieu Debuchy and Charles Abi for St Etienne.

Rennes will play their next fixture away against Montpellier, while St Etienne will face Reims at home.