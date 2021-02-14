Monaco and Lorient share the honours after a 2-2 draw

Monaco were held to 2-2 draw by Lorient down on Sunday at the Stade Louis II. Both Monaco and Lorient arrived on the back of wins. Monaco were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Nimes away and Nice at home, by 4-3 and 2-1 respectively. Lorient, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Reims in their last match. After today's result, Monaco and Lorient currently occupy 4th and 17th spots in the league, with 49 points and 23 points respectively after 25 matches.

Lorient started the game well, following a goal from Terem Moffi after only 7 minutes and managed to see out the first half 1-0.

The second half started favourably for Monaco, beginning with early penalty goal from Wissam Ben Yedder in the 48th minute. However, Lorient reestablished their lead 2-1 with a new Terem Moffi goal, 62 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from another Wissam Ben Yedder just before the final whistle brought Monaco level. The game ended a 2-2 draw.

For Monaco, Stevan Jovetic, Cesc Fabregas, Fode Toure, Ruben Aguilar and Pietro Pellegri came on for Laurent Abergel, Thomas Monconduit, Enzo Le Fee, Yoane Wissa and Houboulang Mendes, and Lorient brought on Fabien Lemoine, Trevoh Chalobah, Jonathan Delaplace, Quentin Boisgard and Pierre-Yves Hamel for Laurent Abergel, Thomas Monconduit, Enzo Le Fee, Yoane Wissa and Houboulang Mendes.

There were bookings for Benjamin Lecomte, Sofiane Diop and Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco and Houboulang Mendes, Matthieu Dreyer and Trevoh Chalobah for Lorient.

Monaco will next travel to PSG, while Lorient will face Lille at home.