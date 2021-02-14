Lille and Brest fail to score at the Stade Pierre Mauroy

Sunday's fixture between Lille and Brest delivered a goalless draw at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Both Lille and Brest arrived fresh from some positive results. Lille were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Nantes away (2-0), the other to Bordeaux away (3-0). Brest, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 2-1 win against Bordeaux. As things stand, Lille and Brest currently occupy 1st and 12th spots in the table, with 55 points and 31 points respectively after 25 matches.

For Lille Yusuf Yazici, Tim Weah, Renato Sanches and Isaac Lihadji came on for Jonathan Ikone, Luiz Araujo, Xeka and Jonathan David, while Brest brought on Jeremy Le Douaron to replace Franck Honorat.

There were bookings for Zeki Celik and Jonathan Bamba from Lille and Haris Belkebla for Brest.

Lille will next play Lorient away, with Brest facing Lyon at home.