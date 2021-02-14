Dijon suffer home loss in 2-0 defeat by Nimes

Nimes beat Dijon with a thumping 2-0 victory on Sunday at the Stade Gaston Gerard. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Dijon were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Montpellier. Nimes lost 4-3 in the last match they played against Monaco. As the table looks today, Dijon are currently 20th with 15 points from 25 matches, while Nimes sit in 19th, with 18 points from 25.

After an uneventful first half, Nimes continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with Renaud Ripart opening the scoring in the 76th minute. Later, Nimes took the lead with a goal form a goal from Niclas Eliasson in the 87th minute just before the final whistle, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the away side.

For Dijon, Eric Ebimbe, Moussa Konate, Frederic Sammaritano and Anibal Chala came on for Florian Miguel, Moussa Kone and Yassine Benrahou, while Nimes brought on Patrick Burner, Niclas Eliasson and Lamine Fomba to replace Florian Miguel, Moussa Kone and Yassine Benrahou.

The referee booked Mounir Chouiar, Wesley Lautoa, Frederic Sammaritano and Didier Ndong from Dijon and Frederic Sammaritano went off with a red card, while Nimes' Zinedine Ferhat also received yellows.

Dijon will next play Lens away, with Nimes facing Bordeaux at home.