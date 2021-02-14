Angers suffer defeat away to Nantes

Nantes beat Angers with a thumping 3-1 victory on Sunday at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Both teams came from defeats in their previous league games. Angers were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 3-0 to Nice. Nantes, on the other hand, lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Lille. As it stands, Angers are in 9th place, with 34 points from 25 matches, while Nantes sit in 18th, with 19 points from 25.

Nantes started strong and were rewarded, with early goal from Moses Simon in the 4th minute. Later, Nantes scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Imran Louza to make it 2-0. However, Angers pull-back in minute 33, with a goal from Thomas Mangani to see out the first half 2-1.

Nantes continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, following a goal from Abdoul Kader Bamba just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 3-1 victory for Nantes.

For Angers Jimmy Cabot, Sada Thioub, Mathias Pereira Lage, Mohamed Ali Cho and Antonin Bobichon came on for Pierrick Capelle, Jimmy Cabot, Sofiane Boufal, Lois Diony and Lassana Coulibaly, while Nantes brought on Batista Mendy, Abdoul Kader Bamba, Marcus Coco and Nicolas Pallois to replace Abdoulaye Toure, Moses Simon, Ludovic Blas and Imran Louza.

There were bookings for Lois Diony and Lassana Coulibaly from Angers and Alban Lafont, Ludovic Blas and Randal Kolo Muani for Nantes.

Angers will next travel to Strasburg, while Nantes will face Marseille at home.