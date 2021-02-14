ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/HARIRI

Saad al-Hariri speech on the anniversary of his father's assassination
Start: 14 Feb 2021 15:45 GMT
End: 14 Feb 2021 17:00 GMT
BEIRUT - Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri gives a televised speech on the anniversary of the 2005 assassination of his father, former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - Speech
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FUTURE TV POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com