ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA--UPDATED TIME

Catalonia regional election preparations amid pandemic

Start: 14 Feb 2021 07:31 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

SANT JULIA DE RAMIS - Electoral judges prepare under strict measures for the opening of the polls to elect a new government in Catalonia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Polls open

TIME TBC - Live ends (TBC on the day / depends on how long the electoral judges will allow cameras to remain)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com