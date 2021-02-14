ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA QUEUES -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Catalans queue at polling stations amid pandemic
Start: 14 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 14 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.
EDITORS NOTE: LOCATION TO BE CONFIRMED ON THE DAY
==
BARCELONA or SANT JULIA DE RAMIS - Catalans queue at polling stations as the region holds regional election amid pandemic
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com