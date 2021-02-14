ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA-COVID VOTERS

COVID-positive voters cast ballots on Catalonia election day
Start: 14 Feb 2021 17:42 GMT
End: 14 Feb 2021 19:30 GMT
LOCATION UPDATED TO BARCELONA
==
Escola d'art La Industrial, BARCELONA - People who have tested positive for COVID-19 to go to the polls during the last hour of Catalonia´s election day. Election workers are expected to be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).
SCHEDULE
1800-1900GMT - COVID-positive people allowed to vote
1900GMT - Polls close
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com