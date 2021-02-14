ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA-COUNTING

Catalan election workers count ballots after polls close
Start: 14 Feb 2021 19:12 GMT
End: 14 Feb 2021 20:12 GMT
SANT JULIA DE RAMIS - Election workers in PPE gear count ballots after polls close in Catalan's regional election.
SCHEDULE
1800-1900GMT - COVID-positive people allowed to vote
1900GMT - Polls close
