Victory beyond reach for Reims, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Lens

On Saturday, Reims and Lens were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Reims were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Lorient. Lens had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Rennes. As it stands, Reims are in 13th place on the table and has 29 points while Lens sit in 6th with 37 points after 25 matches.

Reims started strongly in the first half, beginning with Arber Zeneli opening the scoring, 13 minutes in and managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Lens took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Florian Sotoca in the 61st minute. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Reims El Bilal Toure, Thibault De Smet, Dereck Kutesa and Kaj Sierhuis came on for Nathanael Mbuku, Ghislain Konan, Mathieu Cafaro and Arber Zeneli, and Lens brought on Corentin Jean, Issiaga Sylla, Tony Mauricio and Clement Michelin for Simon Banza, Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta and Jonathan Clauss.

The referee booked Ghislain Konan and Wout Faes for Reims.

Reims will next travel to St Etienne, while Lens will face Dijon at home.