Montpellier ease past Lyon with a 2-1 victory away

Montpellier's 2-1 win over Lyon on Saturday, was hard fought at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Lyon were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches against Strasburg at home and Dijon away, by 3-0 and 1-0 respectively. Montpellier, on the other hand, were coming from a 4-2 win against Dijon. After today's result, Lyon are in 3rd place, with 52 points from 25 matches, while Montpellier sit in 8th, with 35 points from 25.

Montpellier dominated the first half, beginning with Teji Savanier opening the scoring, 20 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Lucas Paqueta just before half-time brought Lyon level. The score at half time was 1-1.

Montpellier continued to apply pressure the second half, following Sepe Elye Wahi opening the scoring in the 65th minute to hand victory to the visitors.

For Lyon Djamel Benlamri, Bruno Guimaraes, Mattia De Sciglio, Rayan Cherki and Islam Slimani came on for Marcelo, Tino Kadewere, Maxwel Cornet, Lucas Paqueta and Houssem Aouar, while Montpellier brought on Sepe Elye Wahi, Nicolas Cozza, Damien Le Tallec, Petar Skuletic and Pedro Mendes to replace Andy Delort, Mihailo Ristic, Florent Mollet, Gaetan Laborde and Stephy Mavididi.

The referee booked one player from Montpellier, Mihailo Ristic.

Lyon will next travel to Brest, while Montpellier will face Rennes at home.