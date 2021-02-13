Mission accomplished for PSG as they secure a 2-1 home win against Nice

Nice fell to an away defeat at the hands of PSG at Parc Des Princes on Saturday. Both PSG and Nice arrived on the back of wins. PSG were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Marseille away (2-0), the other to Nimes at home (3-0). Nice had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 3-0 victory against Angers. After today's result, PSG are in 1st place on the table and has 54 points while Nice sit in 13th with 29 points after 25 matches.

It was an impressive opening from PSG, following a goal from Julian Draxler, 22 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-0.

The second half started all good for Nice, with early goal from Rony Lopes in the 50th minute. However, PSG in the 76th minute reestablished their lead via a Moise Kean goal, which sealed the victory for PSG.

For PSG Mitchel Bakker, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera and Danilo Pereira came on for Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Moise Kean and Leandro Paredes.

The referee booked Kylian Mbappe and Ander Herrera for PSG.

Nice and PSG will next play at home to Metz and Monaco respectively.