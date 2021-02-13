ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Day 5 of Trump's second impeachment trial
Start: 13 Feb 2021 14:27 GMT
End: 13 Feb 2021 15:27 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR THIS SPACE FOR UPDATES. IN ADDITION, THE EXHIBITS IN THIS LIVE EVENT MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE AND GRAPHICS
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol is due to continue on Saturday.
SCHEDULE:
1427GMT - Impeachment trial closing arguments, vote
2100GMT - Senator Roy Blunt, a republican of Missouri giving reaction
2106GMT - Senator Mitch McConnell making remarks inside Senate
2115GMT - Donald Trump's defense lawyers making statement
2122GMT - Senator Mitch McConnell continuing remarks
