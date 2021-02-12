ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

South Africa's former president Zuma due at corruption inquiry
Start: 15 Feb 2021 07:45 GMT
End: 15 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear at a state corruption inquiry to answer questions about alleged wrongdoing during his scandal-plagued nine years in power. Zuma has previously refused to give testimony.
