ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/MORI-BOARD

Tokyo Olympics organising commitee meet to discuss Mori
Start: 12 Feb 2021 05:43 GMT
End: 12 Feb 2021 06:16 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee holds a gathering of board and council members to discuss recent sexist remarks by Yoshiro Mori, the powerful president of the organisation.
