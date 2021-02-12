ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/MORI-BOARD

Tokyo Olympics organising commitee meet to discuss Mori

Start: 12 Feb 2021 05:43 GMT

End: 12 Feb 2021 06:16 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee holds a gathering of board and council members to discuss recent sexist remarks by Yoshiro Mori, the powerful president of the organisation.

SCHEDULE:

0600-0730GMT - Council and executive board meeting (first 10 minutes will be open to media)

