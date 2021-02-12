ADVISORY MYANMAR-POLITICS/UN-RIGHTS

UN Human Rights Council special session on Myanmar crisis
Start: 12 Feb 2021 09:13 GMT
End: 12 Feb 2021 09:20 GMT
GENEVA - The U.N. Human Rights Council is to hold a special session on Friday to discuss the crisis in Myanmar, where the military seized power on Feb 1.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT Session starts
