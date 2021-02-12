ADVISORY 5013-OLYMPICS-2020/MORI RESIGNATION

Tokyo Olympics chief quits over sexist outcry

Start: 12 Feb 2021 06:32 GMT

End: 12 Feb 2021 06:35 GMT

TOKYO - Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday over sexist comments, and his anointed successor has reportedly turned down the job after public criticism, less than six months before the troubled Games are scheduled to start.

