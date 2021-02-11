ADVISORY SAUDI-RIGHTS/WOMEN

Family of newly freed Saudi activist holds virtual press briefing

Start: 11 Feb 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2021 14:00 GMT

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - The family of prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain Hathloul, who has been released from prison, will host a virtual press briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FREE LOUJAIN CAMPAIGN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com