ADVISORY SAUDI-RIGHTS/WOMEN--UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

Family of newly freed Saudi activist holds virtual press briefing
Start: 11 Feb 2021 13:04 GMT
End: 11 Feb 2021 14:07 GMT
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - The family of prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain Hathloul, who has been released from prison, will host a virtual press briefing.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO RESALES / MUST CREDIT 'FREE LOUJAIN CAMPAIGN'
DIGITAL: NO RESALES / MUST CREDIT 'FREE LOUJAIN CAMPAIGN'
Source: FREE LOUJAIN CAMPAIGN
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Saudi Arabia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com