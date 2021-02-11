ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

WHO briefing on COVID in Europe amid vaccine supply concerns

Start: 11 Feb 2021 10:00 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2021 11:05 GMT

GENEVA - WHO hosts a news conference on COVID-19 in Europe with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH (Various European languages possible)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com