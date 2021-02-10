Wolverhampton Wanderers play out a goal-less draw against Leicester City at Molineux Stadium

Sunday's fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City delivered a goalless draw at Molineux Stadium. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Wolverhampton Wanderers were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-1 victory against Arsenal. Leicester City, on the other hand, were coming from a 2-0 win against Fulham. As the table looks today, Wolverhampton Wanderers are in 14th place, with 27 points from 23 matches, while Leicester City sit in 3rd, with 43 points from 23.

For Wolves, Ki-Jana Hoever, Fabio Silva and Morgan Gibbs-White came on for Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez, while Leicester brought on Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton to replace Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez.

There were bookings for Ruben Neves from Wolves and Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and James Maddison for Leicester.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will next travel to Southampton, while Leicester City will face Liverpool at home.