Wolfsburg take all 3 points, after 2-0 victory against Augsburg

Wolfsburg enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Augsburg at The WWK Arena on Saturday. Augsburg arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Wolfsburg were coming from consecutive wins against SC Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen. As the table looks today, Augsburg and Wolfsburg currently occupy 13th and 3rd spots in the league, with 22 points and 38 points respectively after 20 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Wolfsburg, thanks to a goal from Wout Weghorst in the 38th minute to see out the first half 1-0.

Wolfsburg continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Ridle Baku, 59 minutes in, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the away side.

For Augsburg Marco Richter, Fredrik Jensen, Reece Oxford, Tim Civeja and Ruben Vargas came on for Laszlo Benes, Daniel Caligiuri, Carlos Gruezo, Tobias Strobl and Andre Hahn, while Wolfsburg brought on Josuha Guilavogui, Maximilian Philipp, Josip Brekalo, Joao Victor and Bartosz Bialek to replace Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen, Ridle Baku and Wout Weghorst.

The referee booked Laszlo Benes and Robert Gumny for Augsburg.

Augsburg will next travel to RB Leipzig, while Wolfsburg will face Borussia Mönchengladbach at home.