Win for St Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard, as they beat Metz 1-0

St Etienne snatched all three points from Metz in a narrow 1-0 victory on Sunday, at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. St Etienne wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Nantes in their previous game. Metz, on the other hand, were unable to beat Montpellier in a 1-1 draw. As things stand, St Etienne are currently 15th with 26 points from 24 matches, while Metz sit in 7th, with 35 points from 24.

St Etienne started strongly in the first half, beginning with a goal from John Boye, 14 minutes in, to take a 1-0 lead into half time. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

Both coaches made full use of their substitutions. For St Etienne, Arnaud Nordin, Zaydou Youssouf, Miguel Trauco and Aimen Moueffek came on for Romain Hamouma, Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Yvan Neyou and Anthony Modeste, while Metz brought on Lamine Gueye and Pape Ndiaga Yade to replace Thierry Ambrose and Vagner.

There were bookings for Romain Hamouma and Kolo from St Etienne and Habib Maiga and Fabien Centtonze for Metz.

St Etienne will next play Rennes away, with Metz facing Strasburg at home.