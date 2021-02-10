Visitors secure victory as PSG beat Marseille 2-0

PSG beat Marseille with a thumping 2-0 victory on Sunday at the Orange Velodrome. Marseille wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Lens in their previous game while PSG were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-0 win against Nimes in their last match. After today's result, Marseille are in 9th place on the table and has 33 points while PSG sit in 3rd with 51 points after 24 matches.

PSG opened the score, thanks to a goal from Kylian Mbappe in the 9th minute. Later, PSG scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Mauro Icardi in the 24th minute, thereby seeing the first half to a 2-0. The second part ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Marseille, Dario Benedetto, Pol Lirola, Lucas Perrin, Luis Henrique and Mickael Cuisance came on for Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Alessandro Florenzi and Pablo Sarabia, while PSG brought on Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Danilo Pereira, Thilo Kehrer and Moise Kean to replace Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Alessandro Florenzi and Pablo Sarabia.

The referee booked Pape Alassane Gueye from Marseille and Dimitri Payet went off with a red card, while PSG's Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi also received yellows.

Marseille will play their next fixture away against Bordeaux, while PSG will face Nice at home.