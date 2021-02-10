Visitors secure victory as Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin 1-0

Bayern eased past Hertha Berlin in a 1-0 victory on Friday at The Olympiastadion. Hertha Berlin arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. Bayern Munich were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Hoffenheim and Schalke. After today's result, Hertha Berlin and Bayern Munich are 15th, (17 points) and 1st, (48 points), spots respectively, after 20 matches.

Bayern Munich started the first half well, thanks to a goal from Kingsley Coman, 21 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-0. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Hertha Berlin Omar Alderete, Matteo Guendouzi, Nemanja Radonjic, Mathew Leckie and Sami Khedira came on for Jordan Torunarigha, Vladimir Darida, Krzysztof Piatek, Dodi Lukebakio and Santiago Ascacibar, and Bayern brought on Douglas Costa, Corentin Tolisso and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman.

There were bookings for Vladimir Darida and Sami Khedira from Hertha Berlin and Benjamin Pavard for Bayern.

Hertha Berlin will next play Stuttgart away, with Bayern Munich facing Arminia Bielefeld at home.