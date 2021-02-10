Visiting Arsenal left with nothing after Aston Villa take all 3 points

Villa eased past Arsenal in a 1-0 victory on Saturday at Villa Park. Both Aston Villa and Arsenal arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Aston Villa arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to West Ham. Arsenal, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Wolverhampton Wanderers. As it stands, Aston Villa are in 9th place, with 35 points from 23 matches, while Arsenal sit in 11th, with 31 points from 23.

Aston Villa started the game well, beginning with early goal from Ollie Watkins in the 2nd minute, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Villa, Trezeguet and Jacob Ramsey came on for Alexandre Lacazette, Cedric Soares and Thomas Partey, while The Arsenal brought on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Martin Odegaard and Willian to replace Alexandre Lacazette, Cedric Soares and Thomas Partey.

There were bookings for Ezri Konsa, Marvelous Nakamba and Jack Grealish from Villa and Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka for The Arsenal.

Aston Villa will next travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Arsenal will face Leeds United at home.