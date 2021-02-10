Victory elusive for both sides, as Fulham and West Ham fail to find the net

On Saturday, Fulham and West Ham were held to a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage. Fulham were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Leicester City. West Ham, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-1 victory against Aston Villa. At the moment, Fulham are in 18th place on the table and has 15 points while West Ham sit in 6th with 39 points after 23 matches.

Both teams used all their substitutes. For Fulham Josh Maja, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa came on for Antonee Robinson, Mario Lemina and Bobby Reid, while The Hammers brought on Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks to replace Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio.

The referee booked Joachim Andersen from Fulham. West Ham had the worst of it though, with Angelo Ogbonna and Lukasz Fabianski seeing yellow, and Tomas Soucek then sent off with a red.

Fulham will next travel to Everton, while West Ham will face Sheffield United at home.