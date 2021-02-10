Union Berlin take the points and enjoy a home win against Mainz

Mainz eased past Union Berlin in a 1-0 victory on Saturday at The OPEL Arena. Mainz were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Stuttgart. Union Berlin, on the other hand, had to settle for a draw 1-1 against Borussia Mönchengladbach. As it stands, Mainz are in 17th place on the table and has 13 points while Union Berlin sit in 9th with 29 points after 20 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Mainz, beginning with Moussa Niakhate opening the scoring in the 22nd minute, to take a 1-0 lead into half time. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Mainz, Robert Glatzel, Niklas Tauer and Jonathan Michael Burkardt came on for Niko Giesselmann, Christian Gentner, Cedric Teuchert, Taiwo Awoniyi and Marcus Ingvartsen, while Union Berlin replaced Julian Ryerson, Sebastian Griesbeck, Petar Musa, Joel Pohjanpalo and Keita Endo with Niko Giesselmann, Christian Gentner, Cedric Teuchert, Taiwo Awoniyi and Marcus Ingvartsen.

The referee booked Dominik Kohr and Leandro Martins from Mainz. Union Berlin had the worst of it though, with Nico Schlotterbeck, Cedric Teuchert, Robin Knoche and Christopher Trimmel seeing yellow, and Nico Schlotterbeck (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Mainz will play their next fixture away against Bayer Leverkusen, while Union Berlin will face Schalke at home.