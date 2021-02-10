Tottenham Hotspur squeeze past West Bromwich Albion in 2-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs' 2-0 win over West Brom on Sunday, was hard fought at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Tottenham Hotspur were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Chelsea. West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Sheffield United. Following today's result, Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion currently occupy 8th and 19th spots in the league, with 36 points and 12 points respectively after 23 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Tottenham Hotspur staged a comeback in the second half, beginning with a goal from Harry Kane in minute 54. Later, Tottenham Hotspur took the lead with a goal form a goal from Heung Min Son, 58 minutes in. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 2-0.

Tottenham Hotspur brought on Matt Doherty, Steven Bergwijn and Dane Scarlett for Serge Aurier, Erik Lamela and Heung Min Son. West Bromwich Albion brought on Matt Phillips, Okay Yokuslu and Matheus Pereira, to replace Karlan Ahearne-Grant, Romaine Sawyers and Robert Snodgrass.

There were bookings for Erik Lamela from Spurs and Robert Snodgrass and Conor Gallagher for West Brom.

Tottenham Hotspur will next travel to Manchester City, while West Bromwich Albion will face Manchester United at home.