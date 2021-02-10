Roma suffer at the hands of Juventus as home team is triumphant

Roma on away loss to Juve at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Both Juventus and Roma arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Juventus were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Sampdoria away (2-0), the other to Bologna at home (2-0). Roma were coming from consecutive wins against Hellas Verona and Spezia Calcio. As it stands, Juventus are in 3rd place on the table and has 42 points while Roma sit in 4th with 40 points after 21 matches.

Juventus started strongly in the first half, beginning with Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring in the 13th minute, finalising the first half with a 1-0.

Juventus continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Roger Ibanez opening the scoring, 69 minutes in. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for Juventus.

For Juve, Dejan Kulusevski, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi, Matthijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral came on for Gonzalo Villar, Borja Mayoral, Bryan Cristante and Rick Karsdorp, while Roma brought on Amadou Diawara, Edin Dzeko, Carles Perez and Bruno Peres to replace Gonzalo Villar, Borja Mayoral, Bryan Cristante and Rick Karsdorp.

There were bookings for Arthur and Cristiano Ronaldo from Juve and Gianluca Mancini and Marash Kumbulla for Roma.

Juventus will next play Napoli away, with Roma facing Udinese at home.