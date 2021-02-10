Reims succumb to Lorient with 1-0 defeat at the Stade Yves Allainmat

Lorient snatched all three points from Reims in a narrow 1-0 victory on Saturday, at the Stade Yves Allainmat. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Lorient wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Rennes. Reims, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As things stand, Lorient and Reims currently occupy 17th and 14th spots in the table, with 22 points and 28 points respectively after 24 matches.

After a goalless first half, The second half started all good for Lorient, beginning with a goal from Laurent Abergel in the 53rd minute. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 1-0.

For Lorient, Enzo Le Fee, Yoane Wissa, Adrian Grbic and Jonathan Delaplace came on for Valon Berisha, Dereck Kutesa, Ghislain Konan, Mathieu Cafaro and Boulaye Dia, while Reims brought on Nathanael Mbuku, El Bilal Toure, Thibault De Smet, Moussa Doumbia and Kaj Sierhuis to replace Valon Berisha, Dereck Kutesa, Ghislain Konan, Mathieu Cafaro and Boulaye Dia.

The referee booked four players from Reims, Dereck Kutesa, Nathanael Mbuku, Thibault De Smet and Xavier Chavalerin.

Lorient will next travel to Monaco, while Reims will face Lens at home.