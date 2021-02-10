No home advantage for Sassuolo, as Spezia Calcio take all 3 points (2-1)

Spezia enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium on Saturday. Sassuolo arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Cagliari while Spezia Calcio lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Udinese. At the moment, Sassuolo and Spezia Calcio currently occupy 8th and 16th spots in the league, with 31 points and 21 points respectively after 21 matches.

Sassuolo started the first half well, thanks to Francesco Caputo opening the scoring in the 25th minute. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Martin Erlic, 39 minutes in brought Spezia Calcio level. The score at half time was 1-1.

Spezia Calcio continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, following Emmanuel Gyasi opening the scoring, 78 minutes in, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the away side.

For Sassuolo Lukas Haraslin, Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel, Francesco Magnanelli and Giacomo Raspadori came on for Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic, Hamed Junior Traore, Pedro Obiang and Lukas Haraslin, while Spezia brought on Ardian Ismajli, Diego Farias, Gennaro Acampora and Julian Chabot to replace Claudio Terzi, Daniele Verde, Leo Sena and Giulio Maggiore.

There were bookings for Manuel Locatelli and Gian Marco Ferrari from Sassuolo and Simone Bastoni, Martin Erlic and Luca Vignali for Spezia.

Sassuolo will next travel to Crotone, while Spezia Calcio will face AC Milan at home.