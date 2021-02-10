No home advantage for Nimes, as Monaco take all 3 points (4-3)

Monaco beat Nimes with a thumping 4-3 victory on Sunday at Stade Des Costieres. Nimes were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to PSG. Monaco were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Nice and Nantes. As it stands, Nimes are in 20th place, with 15 points from 24 matches, while Monaco sit in 4th, with 48 points from 24.

Monaco started strongly in the first half, with early goal from Aleksandr Golovin in the 3rd minute. Later, Monaco scored again and increased their lead thanks to a new goal from Aleksandr Golovin to make it 2-0. However, Nimes pull-back in minute 23, with a goal from Lucas Deaux. Later, Nimes scored again and found an equaliser thanks to a goal from Zinedine Ferhat, 32 minutes in, thereby seeing the first half to a 2-2.

Monaco continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with another goal from Aleksandr Golovin, completing a hat trick in minute 62. Later, Monaco scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Kevin Volland to make it 4-2. Nimes hit back thanks to a goal from Niclas Eliasson, 81 minutes in to establish the 4-3, and the game ended 4-3.

For Nimes Nolan Roux, Niclas Eliasson, Lamine Fomba and Haris Duljevic came on for Moussa Kone, Renaud Ripart, Andres Cubas and Yassine Benrahou, while Monaco brought on Krepin Diatta, Stevan Jovetic, Cesc Fabregas, Caio Henrique and Ruben Aguilar to replace Sofiane Diop, Youssouf Fofana, Wissam Ben Yedder, Fode Toure and Aleksandr Golovin.

There were bookings for Birger Meling and Zinedine Ferhat from Nimes and Fode Toure and Benoit Badiashile for Monaco.

Nimes will next play Dijon away, with Monaco facing Lorient at home.