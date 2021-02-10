No home advantage for Fiorentina, as Internazionale take all 3 points (2-0)

Fiorentina fell to a home defeat at the hands of Inter at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Friday. Fiorentina were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Torino in their previous game. Internazionale, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 4-0 win against Benevento. As the table looks today, Fiorentina are in 15th place on the table and has 22 points while Internazionale sit in 2nd with 47 points after 21 matches.

Internazionale dominated the first half, beginning with a goal from Nicolo Barella in minute 31, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0.

The second half started favourably for Internazionale, thanks to a goal from Ivan Perisic in the 52nd minute, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the away side.

For Fiorentina, Christian Kouame, Aleksandr Kokorin, Kevin Malcuit, Erick Pulgar and Antonio Barreca came on for Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, Ivan Perisic and Romelu Lukaku, while Inter brought on Roberto Gagliardini, Lautaro Martinez, Matteo Darmian and Andrea Pinamonti to replace Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, Ivan Perisic and Romelu Lukaku.

There were bookings for Sofyan Amrabat, Lucas Martinez Quarta and Erick Pulgar from Fiorentina and Ivan Perisic for Inter.

Fiorentina will next travel to Sampdoria, while Internazionale will face Lazio at home.