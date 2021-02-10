No goals at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, as Lens and Rennes play out a draw

On Saturday, Lens and Rennes were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Lens wanted to improve their league standing after a 2-2 draw against Marseille. Rennes had to settle for a draw 1-1 against Lorient. As the table looks today, Lens are in 6th place on the table and has 36 points while Rennes sit in 5th with 38 points after 24 matches.

For Lens, Simon Banza and Jonathan Clauss came on, while Rennes brought on Faitout Maouassa and Jeremy Doku.

There were bookings for Cheick Oumar Doucoure and Yannick Cahuzac from Lens and Hamari Traore, Eduardo Camavinga, Faitout Maouassa and Jonas Martin for Rennes.

Lens will next travel to Reims, while Rennes will face St Etienne at home.