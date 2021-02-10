Nice on fire, scoring 3 without reply at Allianz Rivera

Nice enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Angers at Allianz Rivera on Sunday. Nice were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-1 to Monaco. Angers, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Reims. After today's result, Nice and Angers currently occupy 13th and 8th spots in the league, with 29 points and 34 points respectively after 24 matches.

Nice started the first half well, with Souleyman Doumbia opening the rout in the 9th minute. Later, Nice scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Myziane Maolida, 17 minutes in. The first half ended 2-0.

Nice continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, with Amine Gouiri opening the scoring, 83 minutes in. The game ended with a 3-0 victory for Nice.

For Nice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Dan Ndoye, Kephren Thuram Ulien and Robson Bambu came on for Sofiane Boufal, Angelo Fulgini, Ibrahim Amadou, Lois Diony and Jimmy Cabot, while Angers brought on Pierrick Capelle, Lassana Coulibaly, Sada Thioub, Mohamed Ali Cho and Mathias Pereira Lage to replace Sofiane Boufal, Angelo Fulgini, Ibrahim Amadou, Lois Diony and Jimmy Cabot.

There were bookings for Jean-Clair Todibo and Amine Gouiri from Nice and Ibrahim Amadou for Angers.

Nice will next play PSG away, with Angers facing Nantes at home.